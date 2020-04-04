|
November 15, 1928 – March 30, 2020 Loving Husband, Amazing Dad, Devoted Grandpa, Great Grandpa and Great-Great Grandpa Arnold passed away peacefully at age 91 at White Pine Assisted Living in Cottage Grove, MN. Survived by six children: Duane (Kathy) Schmidt, Donald Schmidt, Barbara (Mark) Tanning, Douglas (Kristine) Schmidt, Valerie (Charlie) Jones and Darrell (Monya) Schmidt. Also survived by 14 grandchildren: Michael Starrett, Matthew (Jillian) Starrett, Rebekah (Allan) Lund, Courtney (Aaron) Oetterer, Jacob (Stephanie) Schmidt, Benjamin Schmidt, Rachel (Justin) Bachman, Daniel Schmidt, Amberleigh (Brad) Rich, Christopher (April) Jones, Elizabeth (Cody) Hester, Joseph Schmidt, Zach Schmidt and Alex Schmidt. 13 great grandchildren: Nicole and Marissa Starrett, Aili and Ingrid Lund, Millie and Ace Schmidt, Adeline Schmidt, Landen, Lyla, Quinn and Kai Oetterer, Beckett and Westlyn Bachman and 1 great-great grandchild, Maliya. Arnold is also survived by brother Herbert Schmidt and sisters Elaine Bostwick and Judy Joyce. Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mary Alice (Friel) Schmidt; his parents Herman and Matie Schmidt; 2 brothers, Marvin and Raymond, and 1 sister, Shirley LaBathe. Arnold loved growing tomatoes and corn in his large vegetable garden in St. Paul Park, and he also enjoyed polka music – he listened to the local polka channel every single day. Another favorite pastime was doing word search puzzles and reading the daily Pioneer Press newspaper. Special thanks to Dr. Nelson and the Healtheast Hospice team involved with Arnold's care. A celebration of life will be organized by children and grandchildren in summer/fall 2020. Memorials are preferred and can be mailed to: St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1000 Portland Avenue, St. Paul Park, MN 55071.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020