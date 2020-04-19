December 29, 1931–April 9, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Ellen Steffes of St. Paul, MN; brothers, Jack Steffes and Don Steffes; sister, Cathryn Parizino (Don). Survived by children, Mike Steffes (Lindi) and Cathy Steffes; sister-in-law, Helen Steffes; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; twelve nieces and nephews. Also, his loving friend and companion, Victoria Graff. He was a 1949 Alumnus of Cretin H.S., University of Minnesota from 1949-52, graduate of Macalester College from 1952-54. Upon graduation in 1954, he joined the Naval Air Reserves Flight Training, Pensacola, Florida and retired as Captain from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1986. He was also a past member of the MN Boat Club, Delta Sigma Phi, Manila Boat Club, Manila Army-Navy Club, Naval Reserve Assn, Enlisted Naval Reserve Officer Assn, the Military Reserve Officer Assn and Navy League. He also worked in sales and marketing for Kimberly Clark Corp from 1959-61, Standard & Poor from 1961-79, Thompson Lightning Protection from 1980-97, and Enterprise Rent-a-Car from 1997-2006. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date, due to the pandemic of the COVID19 virus. Memorials can be made to Cretin-Derham, Macalester College, Thomas More Catholic Church or donor's choice.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.