Arnold "Arnie" MILLER

Arnold "Arnie" MILLER Obituary
1942—2020 Passed away at home on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Maplewood, MN. Arnie enjoyed his family, wood working, mechanics and watching "Judge Judy". He was fond of spending time with his family at the Moose Lodge of Maplewood. Survivors include his wife Jackie; his son, Tim (Brook); daughter, Teri (Brad) Olson; 4 grandchildren, Alexis O., Madison M., Mason M. and Eldon O.; 4 siblings, Arlene Van Hout, Gladys (Bob) Valencour, Rosie Garrow and Roxy Miller; many nieces, nephews; additional family and friends. He was preceded in death by son, Scott; sister, Alda (Hartman). Memorial service 2 PM Tuesday, February 25 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd B. Private interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation at the funeral home from 1–2 PM Tuesday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
