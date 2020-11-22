1/1
Arnold Oscar (AOJ/Arnie/Jake) JACOBSON
Died at 99.5 years in Sarasota, FL On November 15, 2020 Arnold was born on May 11, 1921 to Oscar and Ethel Jacobson. He grew up in St. Paul, MN and had 5 siblings. Arnold graduated from Central High School. He served in the Army Air Corp. He married Bernadette Nelson on Oct. 26, 1946. Bern and Arnie had 3 children. Arnold had a successful 50 year career in residential and investment real estate. He supported organizations for the Deaf and People's, Inc. The family attended First Lutheran Church. Arnie was always the center of excitement for family and friends. He planned many family vacations and celebrations. He played in the "family band" for many years and later entertained at senior centers and nursing homes with nephew, Jim Scherz/accordion player. Busch Gardens was his hobby. Arnie is survived by his son Ken Jacobson amd daughter Carolyn Francis, grandchildren: Stuart Francis, Edward Francis, Katrina Hovland and Angelina Jacobson and 7 great-grandchildren. The immediate Florida family will celebrate his life well lived, at Thanksgiving, in Sarasota. There are plans for a summer memorial in St. Paul, MN.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
