Husband, Dad, Papa, Brother, Uncle and Friend Age 71, of Hudson, WI, died suddenly and peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 22, 2019 while bulldozing pancreatic cancer. Survived by his loving wife Colleen G. (Brunschon) and loving children Ryan J. (Tracy), Marlee J.; stepdaughters Jena J.(Matt) Radant and Destiny L. Hostetler; brother Wm. (Bill) A., Elysian, MN; sister Louella "Dolly" (Joe) Mercer, Eskridge, KS and 9 grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Wm. Earl Jr. & Mary Lillian (Warnemunde) Warner. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, 4 to 8 PM, Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, 11:00 AM, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury, MN, Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Retired Sr. Account Representative 3M Company.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019