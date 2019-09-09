Home

Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Mary of the Lake Catholic Church
4741 Bald Eagle Ave
White Bear Lake, MN
Artamise "Artie" O'DONOVAN


1912 - 2019
Artamise "Artie" O'DONOVAN Obituary
Age 106 of White Bear Lake On Tuesday September 3rd, 2019, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Artamise "Artie" O'Donovan passed away at the age of 106. Artamise was preceded by her husband of 63 years, Edmund O'Donovan; daughter-in-law Karen O'Donovan, grandson James O'Donovan and infant grandson Gregory O'Donovan; siblings Gerald Shermer, Sylvia Erickson, Eunice Anderson and their parents, John and Mary (Parent) Shermer. Artie is survived by sons Robert O'Donovan of St. Paul and Dennis O'Donovan (Cindy) of White Bear Lake; grand-children Erin (Di Betta) and Kevin O'Donovan and great-grandchildren Cassandra, Ryan and Delaney. Visitation will be held at MUELLER MEMORIAL-WHITE BEAR LAKE, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave at 3rd St., WBL on Wednesday, 9-11 from 5 to 8PM and 1 hour before Mass. Funeral Mass THURSDAY, 9-12 at Noon at Saint Mary of the Lake Catholic Church at 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., WBL. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Cerenity Care Center of White Bear Lake or Saint Mary of the Lake Catholic Church of White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
