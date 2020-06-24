Anderson Family, please know how deeply sorry we are for your loss! Duke was a memorable person with a unique sense of humor! Your all in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time. We will be with you in spirit as we are staying home and staying safe! So happy to be able to participate in the live streaming, thank you for that!
Jim and Phyllis Dixon
ANDERSON Arthur Jr. "Duke" Age 86 of Plymouth, MN Passed away June 20, 2020. Member of Local 34 for 66 years. Visitation Wednesday, June 24, 4-8PM at Gearty-Delmore Plymouth Chapel, 15800 37th Ave N. with Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday, June 25 at St. Joseph's Parish Community, 8701 36th Ave. N., New Hope with visitation 1 hour prior to Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.