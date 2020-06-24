Arthur "Duke" ANDERSON Jr.
1933 - 2020
ANDERSON Arthur Jr. "Duke" Age 86 of Plymouth, MN Passed away June 20, 2020. Member of Local 34 for 66 years. Visitation Wednesday, June 24, 4-8PM at Gearty-Delmore Plymouth Chapel, 15800 37th Ave N. with Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday, June 25 at St. Joseph's Parish Community, 8701 36th Ave. N., New Hope with visitation 1 hour prior to Mass.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels, Inc
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish Community
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish Community
Funeral services provided by
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels, Inc
3888 WEST BROADWAY
Robbinsdale, MN 55422-2208
(763) 537-4511
June 23, 2020
Anderson Family, please know how deeply sorry we are for your loss! Duke was a memorable person with a unique sense of humor! Your all in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time. We will be with you in spirit as we are staying home and staying safe! So happy to be able to participate in the live streaming, thank you for that!
Jim and Phyllis Dixon
June 23, 2020
Uncle Duke was one of a kind. Every time he stopped by the house I found myself entranced by another one of his stories and usually the story was nothing more than a recap of who he had met on Broadway on his way over. It was just the way he told it, like there was nothing more important than the moment we were in, family sitting around the table visiting. And somehow, despite him having a zillion nieces and nephews, he still always made me feel special.
Pauline Knaeble Williams
Family
June 23, 2020
My earliest memory was when I was in the Hospital at about 2 1/2 years old with a broken leg. I remember my parents visiting me in the evening and in the morning, my Godfather, Uncle Duke came to see me and brought me a present. I big red fire truck. I was so happy to see a familiar face. I'll always remember Uncle Duke as a kind, caring, humorous and a down to earth, good person. I will miss him. My sympathies to his wonderful family.
Tim LaDuke
June 23, 2020
Prayers for all of the family. With love Mary Pomerleau Acker
June 23, 2020
RIP Duke. You are a man of honor and you passed the same wonderful talents and traits to an awesome group of children. Sympathies to them and to JoAnne.
V Enck
Friend
June 23, 2020
Elizabeth Boeser
Daughter
June 23, 2020
=™Reunited=™
Daddy,
I miss you so much already! I have peace knowing your suffering is over & you went straight to Heaven with Mom.
Elizabeth Boeser
Daughter
June 23, 2020
Terribly saddened to hear about the passing of your beloved
Dad, Duke and Family Man. There are so many memories of Duke that I have and will cherish. He was a super dad and I will never forget him, or the kindest of words he spoke to me the last time we talked. May he Rest In Peace.
Much love to all of you!
Jane Fish Blake
Jane Blake
Friend
