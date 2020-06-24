Uncle Duke was one of a kind. Every time he stopped by the house I found myself entranced by another one of his stories and usually the story was nothing more than a recap of who he had met on Broadway on his way over. It was just the way he told it, like there was nothing more important than the moment we were in, family sitting around the table visiting. And somehow, despite him having a zillion nieces and nephews, he still always made me feel special.

Pauline Knaeble Williams

Family