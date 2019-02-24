|
Age 99 of Minneapolis, passed away on February 16, 2019 in Albertville. Art was born on May 8, 1919 in Minneapolis to Hans and Helma. In February of 1944, Art joined the US Navy and served until the end of WWII. Art was on a ship, the USS Tekesta, during the battle of Okinawa. During that battle, he was awarded the Bronze Star for saving the life of a fellow seaman. After the war, Art settled down to raise a family with his first wife, Mildred. Together they had 9 children. Art worked for many years in the Property Description Department at the Hennepin County Courthouse. Once retired, Art and his 2nd wife, Betty, traveled around the country for many years. Preceded in death by his wives, Mildred and Betty; parents, Hans and Helma. Survived by children, Wayne (Jeanette), Dennis (Karen), Allan (Mary), Sandra (Paul), Arnold, Patricia, Deborah (Tommy), Karen (Eddie) and Jean (Tim); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. In addition, step-sons, Jim and Fred (Laurel); step-grandchild and step-great-grandchild. Art had a wonderful sense of humor and loved music as he was in the Engel Haus choir that performed in house concerts. Funeral service 1:30 PM Monday, February 25 at ENGEL HAUS, 5101 Kassel Ave N.E., Albertville. Private interment Hillside Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019