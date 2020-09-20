Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather Art passed away in hospice care at Boutwell's Landing, Stillwater, Minnesota on September 16, 2020 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Arthur C. Rutscher, Sr. and Clara Nelson Rutscher. He is survived by wife of 65 years, Judith; and four children, Pamela (Scott) Costello, Arthur III (Carol), Robert (Carol), and Steven (Susan); twelve grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Art was a certified public accountant in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. He spent his work life as an accountant and auditor. First as an audit manager at Coopers and Lybrand, then at a local firm, and finally in his own firm. He loved biking, boating and annual vacations up North with the family (this is a tradition he continued from his parents). Private family visitation will be Sunday, September 20. Family graveside service will be 2:30pm Monday, September 21 at Elmhurst Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on Art's birthday, June 26, 2021 at his family home. Special thanks to the staff of Boutwell's Landing and Lakeview Hospice for their excellent care. Cards and condolences may be mailed to: The Family of Art Rutscher, c/o BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN 55082 651-439-5511