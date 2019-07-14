|
|
Age 80, of Rosemount , MN Passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side on June 27, 2019 after a 17 year battle with prostate cancer. Art was born in Virginia, MN. He graduated from UMD and grad school at the U of M. Art was married for 58 yrs. to his best friend and love of his life Judy. Art worked for the N.L.R.B. for 33 yrs. His passion in life was his family & Curling at the St.Paul C.C. He loved living at his lake home on Pelican Lake all summer and he volunteered at The Minnesota Zoo for the past 20 yrs. Art was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Arvo Jytyla. Survived by wife Judy (Pogorelce); children, Molly Minervino, Amy Vassel and Steve (Jennifer) Jytyla; grandchildren Max and Kayde Minervino, Lauren and Ryan Vassel, Stephen Max, Adrianna, Raija and Arybella Jytyla; sister Helen (Bruce) Smith; sister-in-law Mary (Al) Williams; nephew Rick Williams; nieces Heather (Williams) Seppala, Kristianne Smith; and special friend Mike Farbelow. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, July 20 at Rosemount United Methodist Church, 14770 Canada Ave., Rosemount MN 55068. Gathering at 9:30AM-11:00AM. Service at 11:00AM-12:00PM. Lunch following service. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Our Lady of Peace, 2076 St. Anthony Ave. St. Paul, MN 55104, The Minnesota Zoo, St. Paul Curling Club, Junior program.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019