Army Veteran March 3, 1928 — August 23, 2020 Art was born in Ladysmith, WI and later resided in White Bear Lake. He is survived by 8 children and preceded in death by wife, Audrey, first wife Char and son Brian. He owned Brunell Transfer, but later prided himself on being a school bus driver for 15 years. He enjoyed his gun club, snowmobiling, tractors and fishing into his 90's.









