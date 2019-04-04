Home

May 7, 1932 – April 1, 2019 Born to the Rev. Arthur and Esther Braun in Hudson, IA. Graduate of USNA 1955 & UMN MBA. Married Nancy Knapton in 1957. Worked for Honeywell in the Apollo program. Retired as Exec VP for Cigna in FL. Preceded in death by his sister Bette Tigges. Survived by his wife Nancy; son Bill (Beth); daughters Jodell (Tom) Miller, Barbara (Dale) Harris; his sister, Helen Miels, his brother Bob; 13 grandchildren. Visitation 9:30-11AM with 11 AM Funeral Service Saturday (April 6) at Calvary Lutheran Church, 341 Hamline Ave. S. St. Paul. Interment Monday at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Lutheran or .
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 4, 2019
