Arthur F. HARDER Jr. Obituary
Passed away on August 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Age 84 of Maplewood. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur & Hulda; uncle, Bill; & brother, Bill. Survived by loving wife of 62 years, Joan; children, Arthur, Brian (Jody), Jonie (Willy) Franz, & Terri; grandson, Jordan (Risa); siblings, Jack & George (Sally); special niece, Tammy Ryan; and many more nieces and nephews. Born June 29, 1935. Graduated 1954 Harding High School. Celebration of Life Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 11:30 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
