Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:30 PM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur LUEDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Frederick LUEDERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Frederick LUEDERS Obituary
Age 85 A longtime resident of Daytona Beach, Florida died on February 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 14, 1934 in St. Paul, MN to the late Arthur and Hertha Lueders. Arthur graduated in 1952 from Shattuck-St. Mary's and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota. Survivors include his sister-in-law, Ann Rockwell Lueders of Gainesville, VA. Also surviving are numerous dear nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. He is preceded in death by his twin brother, Dirk Henry. The family will receive friends on February 21, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Lohman Funeral Home, 1423 Bellevue Street, Daytona Beach, FL, with a graveside service to follow at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to: World Wildlife Fund https://support.worldwildlife.org/.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -