Arthur G. BEARD Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Dad, Papa & Brother Age 75 Passed away suddenly on June 11, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter Christina; parents Arthur & Rose; brother Lawrence; and mother of his children Kathy. Survived by children Robert (Penny), Madeline & Anna (Jeremy) Paulsen; grandchildren Gillian, Hunter, Dylan & Isabella; brother Michael; nieces; nephews; friend Grace Brantner & family. Arthur was a volunteer firefighter with Lower St. Croix Valley for over 20 years; 24 year Navy Veteran; retired MN Corrections Officer and treasurer for his homeowners association. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, June 17th at 11:00 am at ST. AMBROSE OF WOODBURY CHURCH, 4125 Woodbury Drive (masks are highly encouraged). Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visistaiton Tuesday, June 16th from 4:00-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway. (Masks are required)





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST. AMBROSE OF WOODBURY CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved