Loving Dad, Papa & Brother Age 75 Passed away suddenly on June 11, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter Christina; parents Arthur & Rose; brother Lawrence; and mother of his children Kathy. Survived by children Robert (Penny), Madeline & Anna (Jeremy) Paulsen; grandchildren Gillian, Hunter, Dylan & Isabella; brother Michael; nieces; nephews; friend Grace Brantner & family. Arthur was a volunteer firefighter with Lower St. Croix Valley for over 20 years; 24 year Navy Veteran; retired MN Corrections Officer and treasurer for his homeowners association. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, June 17th at 11:00 am at ST. AMBROSE OF WOODBURY CHURCH, 4125 Woodbury Drive (masks are highly encouraged). Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visistaiton Tuesday, June 16th from 4:00-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway. (Masks are required)