Lundberg Funeral Home
5839 Highway 19 Blvd
Cannon Falls, MN 55009
(507) 263-4246
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lundberg Funeral Home
5839 Highway 19 Blvd
Cannon Falls, MN 55009
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
30289 – 59th Ave Way
Cannon Falls, MN
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
30289 – 59th Ave Way
Cannon Falls, MN
View Map
Arthur G. "Art" RECHTZIGEL


1930 - 2019
Age 89, of Cannon Falls Died on August 11, 2019 Survived by wife, Delores; children, Bonnie Holte, Dennis, Doug, Randy and Brenda; daughter-in-law, Cindy; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Glen, Paul, Jerry, and Doris Burberl. Visitation Friday 8/16 from 4-7 pm at Lundberg Funeral Home, 5839 Hwy 19 Blvd, Cannon Falls. Funeral Saturday 8/17 at 11 am, with visit 10-11 am, St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 30289 – 59th Ave Way, Cannon Falls. Interment Cannon Falls Cemetery. Memorials to St. Paul's School. www.LundbergFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019
