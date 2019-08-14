|
|
Age 89, of Cannon Falls Died on August 11, 2019 Survived by wife, Delores; children, Bonnie Holte, Dennis, Doug, Randy and Brenda; daughter-in-law, Cindy; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Glen, Paul, Jerry, and Doris Burberl. Visitation Friday 8/16 from 4-7 pm at Lundberg Funeral Home, 5839 Hwy 19 Blvd, Cannon Falls. Funeral Saturday 8/17 at 11 am, with visit 10-11 am, St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 30289 – 59th Ave Way, Cannon Falls. Interment Cannon Falls Cemetery. Memorials to St. Paul's School. www.LundbergFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019