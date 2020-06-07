Age 96 of Maplewood Art rode off into the sunset on June 3, 2020. He grew up on the East side of St. Paul. Art was a WWII Veteran and served in the Military Police for 2 years. He worked for the US Postal Service for 28 years and retired in 1987. Art is preceded in death by parents Arthur and Rose (Boe) Sinn, wife Marge Sinn (Friedlan) and his brother Ken. He is survived by children Linda (Dwayne), Sue (Kris) and Tom (Mary); granddaughters Carla, Jenny (Eric) and Megan (Tony) and great grandson Henry. He will be missed by all who loved him, especially his family. A special thank you to Health Partners Hospice and his other caregivers who comforted him during his final days. A private graveside service will be held. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.