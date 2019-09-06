|
Age 84 of Shoreview, MN (formerly of Dover, NH & Unity, ME) passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 with his loving wife of 56 years by his side. He is survived by his wife Gunvor Mason of Norrkoping, Sweden; sons Thomas, Andrew (Lynn), Matthew (Kelley) Mason; granddaughters Ashley & Grace and grandson Alexander. Arthur led a life of service to others and our community. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He served as the State Entomologist for the MN Dept of Agriculture. Arthur's favorite service was to the Roseville Boy Scout troop 186 as a Scout Master. He also loved his reading buddies at Turtle Lake Elementary School. Arthur held a strong faith in the Lord throughout his life and has touched many hearts along the way. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 3:00 pm at Scandia Shores, 418 Highway 96 West, Shoreview, MN 55126.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 6, 2019