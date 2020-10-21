Age 87 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 18, 2020. Preceded in death by granddaughter, Rachel. Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Phyllis; children, Mark (Cori), Michael (Terri), Paul (Diana); grandchildren, Michael, Nicole, Nick, Katie, Allen; great-grand children, Andrew, Olivia, Jaxon, Norah. Al was a proud Marine, SPPD officer, owner of businesses, Spartan Promotional Group, Hohenwald Enterprises (MN State Fair). Private family services. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In leui of flowers, memorials preferred to American Cancer Society
, King of Kings Lutheran Church-Woodbury, or donor's choice.