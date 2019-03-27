|
|
November 20, 1942 ~ March 21, 2019 Age 76, of Cumberland, WI Formerly of Newport, MN Died peacefully at home after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents Jacob and Teresa Hatzenbeller, brothers Leonard, Bob, Ray, and Joe. Art is survived by his wife, Marge; son, Dwayne Hatzenbeller; daughters, Sheila Wukawitz (Scott) and Denise Schmidt (Pat), five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three brothers, Ted, Harold, and Ken. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday March 30th, 2019 at the American Legion Post 98, 1225 Veterans Street, Cumberland, WI 54829 from 10:00am to 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to St Croix Hospice, 1280 West Clairemont.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019