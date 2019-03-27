Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur HATZENBELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur J. HATZENBELLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur J. HATZENBELLER Obituary
November 20, 1942 ~ March 21, 2019 Age 76, of Cumberland, WI Formerly of Newport, MN Died peacefully at home after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents Jacob and Teresa Hatzenbeller, brothers Leonard, Bob, Ray, and Joe. Art is survived by his wife, Marge; son, Dwayne Hatzenbeller; daughters, Sheila Wukawitz (Scott) and Denise Schmidt (Pat), five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three brothers, Ted, Harold, and Ken. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday March 30th, 2019 at the American Legion Post 98, 1225 Veterans Street, Cumberland, WI 54829 from 10:00am to 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to St Croix Hospice, 1280 West Clairemont.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.