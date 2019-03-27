Home

Arthur James "Art" WALDON Jr.

Arthur James "Art" WALDON Jr. Obituary
Art went to be with his Lord on March 25, 2019. He lived a beautiful, fulfilling life for 95 years. He was preceded in death by his wife Evie of 71 years; his parents Art and Amelia "Babe"; his brother Edward; and his sister Alice. He is survived by his children Cheryl (Ron), Linda (Bill), Jim and Rob (Cindy), ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Art was born at home in Guthrie, MN and later moved to Detroit Lakes. He attended Moorehead State College. After three years he joined the army as a cook and later was a tank driver in Europe. Following WWII he joined the army national guard retired 17 years later. A memorial service will be held 1:30 PM Friday March 29, 2019 at the Anoka Homestead assisted living 3000 4th Ave Anoka, MN. Burial will be at Fort Snelling Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Beaver Lake Lutheran Church 2280 Stillwater Ave Maplewood, MN 55119. "Til We Meet Again" Gearhart Funeral Home 763-421-4347 www.gearhartanokachapel.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019
