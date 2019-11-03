|
Age 87 of St. Paul Died October 8, 2019 He was born on February 4, 1932 in Moose Lake. The sixth child of Daniel and Mary Flanagan. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Glen, Del and Frank and sisters, Della Mae Zelka and Grace Grove. Survived by sister, Patricia Gawlik and brother, Jerry. Art was a body builder and had many trophies, including Mr. Twin Cities and Mr. St. Paul. He served in the Navy during WWII on the US Hornet. Private services at his request. Mpls 612-825-2435
