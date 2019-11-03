Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur FLANAGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur John FLANAGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur John FLANAGAN Obituary
Age 87 of St. Paul Died October 8, 2019 He was born on February 4, 1932 in Moose Lake. The sixth child of Daniel and Mary Flanagan. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Glen, Del and Frank and sisters, Della Mae Zelka and Grace Grove. Survived by sister, Patricia Gawlik and brother, Jerry. Art was a body builder and had many trophies, including Mr. Twin Cities and Mr. St. Paul. He served in the Navy during WWII on the US Hornet. Private services at his request. Mpls 612-825-2435
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -