Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:30 PM
Arthur L. COOPER

Arthur L. COOPER Obituary
Age 81, of Burnsville, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home following a brief illness. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault. Interment will honors will be held at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Art was a District Representative for Lutheran Brotherhood from 1992 – 2006. He is survived by his wife, Kaye Cooper of Burnsville; his daughter, Kris (John) Kohl of Faribault, and their children, Sophie, Kyle, and Chloe; his son, Scott (Kristine) Cooper of Aurora, CO, and their children, Kyra and Lyndsay; and his sisters, nieces, and nephews. www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com 800-952-0948
Published in Pioneer Press on May 6, 2019
