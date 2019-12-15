|
Age 96 of North St. Paul Army Air Corps Veteran WWII Preceded in death by parents, Joseph & Margaret; brother, Mike. Survived by loving wife of 75 years, Ione; children, Margaret (Donald) Rice, Greg (Diane), Patrick (Laura), Duane (Joan); 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother, Donald; many loving family & friends. Retired from 3M after 40 years. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (December 19, 2019) 11:00 AM at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1735 Kennard St., Maplewood with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Disabled Veterans. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019