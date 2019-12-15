Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1735 Kennard St.
Maplewood , MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur ECKERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur M. ECKERT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur M. ECKERT Obituary
Age 96 of North St. Paul Army Air Corps Veteran WWII Preceded in death by parents, Joseph & Margaret; brother, Mike. Survived by loving wife of 75 years, Ione; children, Margaret (Donald) Rice, Greg (Diane), Patrick (Laura), Duane (Joan); 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother, Donald; many loving family & friends. Retired from 3M after 40 years. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (December 19, 2019) 11:00 AM at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1735 Kennard St., Maplewood with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Disabled Veterans. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -