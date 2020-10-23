Arthur REIFKE

Age 38 Of White Bear Lake Passed away after a courageous and long battle with depression. Yet another person whose life was cut short by this terrible condition. He will forever be in our hearts. Art worked hard to get his engineering degree and was proud to be using that degree in a job he loved. He was equally proud of being sober for 7 months. He is survived by his wife Krista Reifke, children Hannah and Zane, mother Mary E. Crawford, father Eric A. Reifke, step-mother Lisa M. Reifke, mother-in-law Barb Wohlferd, niece Joselyn and nephews Josh, Alex and Nathan. Preceded in death by grandparents Deloris C. and William Gowans, grandfather-in-law Rick Vanzwol. Private family services will be held. Please consider donating to your local suicide prevention organization in his honor.