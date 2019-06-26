Home

Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH
3770 Bellaire Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
Age 87, of Maplewood Died on June 24, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Charlotte. Survived by children Paul (Jo), Bruce (Christa) and Ann (Peter) Jacobson; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grand children; brother-in-law Jerry Kleven; sisters-in-law Janice Kleven & Vivian Rimmereid. Faithful Lutheran Pastor. Service Monday, July 1st at 11:00 am at REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3770 Bellaire Avenue, White Bear Lake. Visitation Sunday, June 30th from 4-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue and one hour before the service at church on Monday. Memorials preferred to Bread for the World, Lutheran World Relief or Oak Grove Lutheran School, Fargo, ND.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019
