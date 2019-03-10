|
|
89, of Shoreview, passed away peacefully in his home with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Hazel "Mudder"; children, Cindy (Greg) Vesel and Ron (Dana) Skibsted; four grandchildren and their families; brother, Skip (Judy) Skibsted; other family and friends. Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 16 at 3:30pm with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019