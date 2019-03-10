Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Arthur SKIBSTED
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:30 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Arthur "BaBa" SKIBSTED


Arthur "BaBa" SKIBSTED
1930 - 2019
Arthur "BaBa" SKIBSTED Obituary
89, of Shoreview, passed away peacefully in his home with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Hazel "Mudder"; children, Cindy (Greg) Vesel and Ron (Dana) Skibsted; four grandchildren and their families; brother, Skip (Judy) Skibsted; other family and friends. Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 16 at 3:30pm with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
