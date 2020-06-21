Age 82 Passed away peacefully June 17 after bravely battling illness for many months. Husband of Gerri for nearly 50 years, Tom was a long-time St. Paul area resident and retired architect. Born and raised in Fargo, Tom was preceded in death by parents Arthur E. and Adele H. Survived by wife Geraldine (Gerri), sister Ann Seymour, and many adoring nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Tom was fascinated by our country's varied landscape and architecture, and spent many years traveling with Gerri in their RV—where they met wonderful people from all over the country. Tom's other passions—particularly after retirement—included camping, trout fishing (even making his own flies for nephews and himself), and caring for their dog Crystal. An avid sports enthusiast, Tom was a raucous fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Golden Gophers and Twins—as well as his alma mater NDSU Bison. His knack for story-telling had an abundance of material. Tom brought laughter and love to many people. No formal funeral or memorial. Instead, donations are encouraged to Our Lady of Peace hospice (2076 St. Anthony Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104 www.ourladyofpeacemn.org) or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.