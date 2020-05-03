Age 75 of St. Paul Passed away on April 26, 2020 Art was born during WWII while his father was serving in the military overseas. He was raised and lived most of his life in St. Paul. Graduated from Central High School where he played football and was on the wrestling team. He was a tough kid and could definitely "take care of himself." Art joined the Army in 1962 and completed rigorous special forces training. He served as a medic specialist on a 12 man Green Beret team that saw combat action early in the Vietnam war. He was awarded 2 Bronze Stars. Art married Charlene Kreuscher and their son Marc was born in 1967. The young family lived in Oregon for a few years. He worked there for two of his uncles at the Haines Construction company and learned the brick laying trade. Art attended the University of Minnesota and pursued his lifelong passion for creating art. He was an accomplished sculptor and painter that also did custom brick work. His creative work appeared in multiple galleries and at the Franconia Sculpture Park. Art survived throat/tongue cancer in 1996. He was sober and active in AA for over 30 years. Preceded in death by his son Marc Videen, parents Russell and Mary (Haines) Videen. Survived by the love of his life Charlene Videen, sister Susan (Bruce) Jesse and brother Darrel (Carol) Videen. He was especially proud of his grandchildren Cole and Leah Videen and his 2 year old great granddaughter Aspyn Roseboro. Special thanks to the AA community and to all those who supported his artistic endeavors. Memorial service and burial plans to be determined later.









