Father, Grandfather, Brother, Friend Age 87, died March 20, 2019 Art Tangwall grew up Brainerd, MN. He graduated from Gustavus, and married his wife Char of 52 years. They had four kids and twelve grandkids. Art is well known in the White Bear community for being the original owner of Hi Tempo Ski Shop and starting Young Life club in the 1960s. Arts life was a testimony to his faith in Jesus Christ. Visitation Thursday April 4th, 2019, 4 to 7 PM and 1 hour prior to service, Funeral service Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake, MN. Interment with Honors Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019