Asher P. MOORE
Age 17 Our Sweet Boyo passed away on June 20 at his home in Farmington, MN of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP). He was preceded in death by John Stucky (grandfather), and is survived by parents, Andy and Jennifer; grandparents, Larry and Barbara Moore, and Gail Stucky; aunts and uncles, Joe and Krista Raschke, and Craig Stucky and Heather Zinn; and cousins, Aaron, Kelcie, and Amelia. An invitation-only celebration service will be held on August 1st at 8:00am and will be live-streamed for family and friends to view. This will be followed by a pandemic-responsible, interactive open house celebration from 10am - 2pm at River Hills UMC in Burnsville (952-890-2515). Memorials preferred to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation or Epilepsy Foundation of MN.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
08:00 AM
River Hills UMC
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 02:00 PM
River Hills UMC
