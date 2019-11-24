Home

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Peter'
Mendota, MN
1923 - 2019
Age 96 Passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Johanna Shores Care Center in Arden Hills. Audre Marie Johnson Wigley was born September 13, 1923, in St. Paul, to Roy and Marie (Lauer) Johnson. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy HS in 1940 and from St. Catherine's University in 1944. She married Lawrence Wigley on July 13, 1945, and had a long career as a teacher at St. Peter's Catholic School in Mendota. Sur-vivors include her children, Deirdre of Minneapolis, Todd of St. Paul, Griff of Northfield; 5 grand & 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry in 2000. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of St. Peter's in Mendota at 10 am on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
