Audrey A. HARVIEUX
Age 96 of St. Paul The last of nine children. Audrey passed away on April 25, 2020. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She enjoyed following their school activities, sporting events, and other life adventures. We are grateful for the wonderful care Audrey received at The Alton Memory Care, the care from BlueStone Physician Services, and also the special care from Our Lady of Peace Hospice. A private celebration for our Aunt will be held at a later date. Audrey will be buried at Resurrection Cemetery. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
