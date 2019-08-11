|
Born September 23rd, 1924 Died August 8th, 2019 Survived by husband Jerry,; children Careen Hickey (Bill). Dr. Laurel Cassidy (Dr Bill Thompson), Dr. Erin Hayes (Ron); grandchildren Andrew Thompson, Caitlin Hickey, Colin Thompson, Bill Hickey, Claire Thompson, Meghan Hickey. Retired from 1st Bank with a 12 year association at Pine Bend Elementary as a special education assistant then as a volunteer with Gillette Children's Hospital. To all who knew her she was a very special person with a great compassion for all, particularly with her children and grandchildren. She and her husband, Jerry, spent 65 years of enjoyment with each other, children and friends. Her final resting place will be Fort Snelling National Cemetery. No services held.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019