Passed away on April 22, 2020 Audrey was born Dec. 8, 1927 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Harley and Crystal (Ballman) Miller. She married her high school sweetheart, Brown W. Thomas, in 1949, and their loving partnership was blessed with two daughters. Audrey graduated from the University of Minnesota at age 20, and was a member of the Phi Delta sorority, where she made many lifelong friends. She enjoyed her work as a legal secretary, and was an avid bridge player, knitter, cookie baker, football enthusiast and world traveler. Audrey was a good and beautiful person inside and out. She was a loving sister, friend, wife, mother and the quintessential grandmother. She is survived by her sister and best friend, Jean Miller; daughters, Kathy (Bill) Webster, Diane (Baard) Webster; and granddaughters, Bailey, Katie, Jennie and Malaby. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name are preferred to the National MS Society: www.nationalmssociety.org. A celebration of Audrey's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.