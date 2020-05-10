Audrey Crystal (Miller) THOMAS
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on April 22, 2020 Audrey was born Dec. 8, 1927 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Harley and Crystal (Ballman) Miller. She married her high school sweetheart, Brown W. Thomas, in 1949, and their loving partnership was blessed with two daughters. Audrey graduated from the University of Minnesota at age 20, and was a member of the Phi Delta sorority, where she made many lifelong friends. She enjoyed her work as a legal secretary, and was an avid bridge player, knitter, cookie baker, football enthusiast and world traveler. Audrey was a good and beautiful person inside and out. She was a loving sister, friend, wife, mother and the quintessential grandmother. She is survived by her sister and best friend, Jean Miller; daughters, Kathy (Bill) Webster, Diane (Baard) Webster; and granddaughters, Bailey, Katie, Jennie and Malaby. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name are preferred to the National MS Society: www.nationalmssociety.org. A celebration of Audrey's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved