1/1
Audrey Elaine DAHL
1931 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at her home in St. Paul, on Monday, July 27th, surrounded by her loving children. Audrey was born on September 15, 1931, in International Falls, MN and attended Badger High School where she was the valedictorian of her class. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gus Blumer and Ella (Blumer) Bennington, her husband, Joseph Dahl, and her grandson, Joe Swendsen. She is survived by her children, Doreen (Frank) Swendsen, Craig (Robin) Dahl, Tara (Paul) Mattessich, and Jody Dahl; by her grandchildren, Carlie (Steve) Kohn, Erin (Shawn) Doherty, Casey Dahl, and William and John Mattessich; by her great grandchildren, Sophie Kohn, and Maddie and Jack Doherty. She is also survived by her brothers, Allen (Barb) Blumer of Forest Lake, MN, and Glen Blumer of International Falls. She was dearly loved by her bonus family members Kate (Robert) Valaas, Molly Mattessich (Ernesto Gluecksmann), Ann Ross, Shannon (Meg) Werb, and Joseph (Charli) Werb. Audrey was the secretary at Zion Lutheran Church in International Falls for many years, where she was also a longtime member. She and Joe hosted such fun gatherings at their cabin on Rainy Lake and relished their retirement years in Mesa, AZ. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and she so enjoyed dinners and celebrations with them over the years. She will be dearly missed. Private service is being held on Friday, August 7, at 2 pm. You may view the service in real time at this link https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Audrey-Dahl. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Paul (ilcsp.org), or to Medicine and Health at the University of Minnesota (makingagift.umn.edu) or by mail to Medicine and Health, U of M Foundation, PO Box 860266, Minneapolis MN 55486-0266. Please indicate that your donation is in memory of Audrey Dahl. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
02:00 PM
https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Audrey-Dahl
