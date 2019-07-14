|
|
Age 85 of Shoreview Died peacefully at home on July 8th, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. A graduate of the University of Minnesota, she spent a full life raising a family while also teaching special education, English as a Second Language, and working as a home health care provider. She volunteered many years with the League of Women Voters and in community theatre. She is ever remembered for the beauty she brought into this world through her many gardens, her love of Beethoven, Shakespeare, and Winnie-the-Pooh. Audrey was preceded in death by Greg, her husband of 52 years. She will be sorely missed by her children Mark, Michele, and Maria; grandchildren Seth, Nathan, Jessica, Sarah, and Olivia; and great-grand-daughter Caroline. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held Saturday, August 10th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rolling Hills Cemetery 1310 90th St. E., Northfield 55057.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019