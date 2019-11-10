|
Age 72 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully with her daughter and granddaughter by her side on November 2. Survived by daughter, Christine (Eric Olsen) Mlinarchik and granddaughter, Alexa (Carl Martin) Mlinarchik. Also survived by sister, Patricia (Ray) Huth, brother, Gary (Karen) Gehrke, nephews Richard (Jana) Huth and Steve (Carrie) Huth and several cousins, great nieces and nephews. Worked for (Waldorf) RockTenn for 51 years. Loved to spend her time gardening and traveling. Thank you to the wonderful staff at J.A. Wedum Hospice. Visitation from 4-7pm on Thursday 11/14 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, with Service starting at 7pm. Burial on Friday 11/15 at 12:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery, 3400 Century Ave. N., Mahtomedi.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019