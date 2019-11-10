Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
3400 Century Ave. N.
Mahtomedi, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey GEHRKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey H. GEHRKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey H. GEHRKE Obituary
Age 72 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully with her daughter and granddaughter by her side on November 2. Survived by daughter, Christine (Eric Olsen) Mlinarchik and granddaughter, Alexa (Carl Martin) Mlinarchik. Also survived by sister, Patricia (Ray) Huth, brother, Gary (Karen) Gehrke, nephews Richard (Jana) Huth and Steve (Carrie) Huth and several cousins, great nieces and nephews. Worked for (Waldorf) RockTenn for 51 years. Loved to spend her time gardening and traveling. Thank you to the wonderful staff at J.A. Wedum Hospice. Visitation from 4-7pm on Thursday 11/14 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, with Service starting at 7pm. Burial on Friday 11/15 at 12:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery, 3400 Century Ave. N., Mahtomedi.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -