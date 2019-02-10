|
|
Age 91 Of Oakdale, formerly of Scandia, MN Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 2000; two siblings. She is survived by her children, Patrick (Denise) Herzog, Michelle (Alan) Bobowicz; eleven grandchildren; three great-grand-children; other extended family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019