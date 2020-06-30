Beloved Wife, Mother Grandmother and Friend Age 81 of St. Paul, on June 27, 2020 Audrey passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob; parents, Bert and Louise; son, Steven and her brother and sisters. Survived by children, Bobby (Roberta), Michelle, Carrie (Larry), Jimmy and Connie (Todd); many grandchildren, great-grand children and great-great-grand children and many other family and friends. Audrey was a proud strong woman who would help anyone in need. She lived a full life with many many accomplishments along the way, including being a Bingo Queen of Florida where she loved to spend her winters. She will be dearly missed. Service 1:00PM Thursday, July 2nd at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street. Interment Calvary Cemetery. 651-489-1349