Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511

Audrey Jane JENSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Jane JENSEN Obituary
Age 85, of Stillwater Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 16, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Sherwood "Woody"; parents, Maurice and Irene Onsgard; sisters, Carole Simonet and Brenda Trehus. She will be sadly missed by children, Vanesa (Bill) Soukup and Craig (Tammy); grandchildren, Billy (Nikola) Wigstrom, Stefanie (Andrew) Kruse, Stacia (Nino) Zezza, Kristine (Luke) Schwartz and Katie Jensen; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joycelyn Johnson, Iyla Mulvenna, Tom and Eric Trehus; many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Audrey's life will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, 12:00 P.M. at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment Lakeview Cemetery. As a tribute to Audrey, memorials are preferred to the www.alz.org/tribute 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -