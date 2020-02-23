|
Age 85, of Stillwater Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 16, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Sherwood "Woody"; parents, Maurice and Irene Onsgard; sisters, Carole Simonet and Brenda Trehus. She will be sadly missed by children, Vanesa (Bill) Soukup and Craig (Tammy); grandchildren, Billy (Nikola) Wigstrom, Stefanie (Andrew) Kruse, Stacia (Nino) Zezza, Kristine (Luke) Schwartz and Katie Jensen; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joycelyn Johnson, Iyla Mulvenna, Tom and Eric Trehus; many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Audrey's life will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, 12:00 P.M. at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment Lakeview Cemetery. As a tribute to Audrey, memorials are preferred to the www.alz.org/tribute 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020