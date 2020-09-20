Age 93, of Prior Lake, MN Passed September 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Geo. Mark. Survived by children, Jean (Chris) Stromwall, Sheila (Mick) Erdman, Steve (Joan) Sullivan, Shawn Sullivan, Dan (Mary) Sullivan; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Private family Mass of Christian Burial Sat., Sept. 26 at 11 am, at St. Michael Catholic Church. Guests can join by visiting stmichael-pl.org
and click on live stream tab. Interment at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred and distributed in Audrey's memory by the family. Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation Prior Lake Chapel 952-447-2633 www.ballardsunderfuneral.com