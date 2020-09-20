1/1
Audrey Joan (McCarthy) SULLIVAN
Age 93, of Prior Lake, MN Passed September 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Geo. Mark. Survived by children, Jean (Chris) Stromwall, Sheila (Mick) Erdman, Steve (Joan) Sullivan, Shawn Sullivan, Dan (Mary) Sullivan; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Private family Mass of Christian Burial Sat., Sept. 26 at 11 am, at St. Michael Catholic Church. Guests can join by visiting stmichael-pl.org and click on live stream tab. Interment at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred and distributed in Audrey's memory by the family. Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation Prior Lake Chapel 952-447-2633 www.ballardsunderfuneral.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Homes
4565 Pleasant St Se
Prior Lake, MN 55372
(952) 447-2633
