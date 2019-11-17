|
Age 62 of Farmington, MN Passed away October 19, 2019. Audrey was born on July 19, 1957 in Aurora, IL. Audrey retired from the US Postal Service in 2016 after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Shirley Soderdahl. Survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert; children, Elizabeth (Andrew) Korth and Michael Kahl; grandson, Gabriel Korth. In honor of Audrey's wishes, no funeral services were held. A private family ceremony was held November 6, 2019 at the Lebanon Cemetery, Apple Valley, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019