|
|
Age 86 Earned her heavenly wings on September 3, 2019. Audrey passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband Jim and family. She was born and raised in Bismarck, ND where she met and married Jim. Audrey and Jim moved to Minnesota, raising their 3 children and spending the next 63 years together. Audrey was a school cook at Ralph R Reeder Elementary for 16 years. Her children felt lucky to see her every day at lunchtime. She had many interests including the Native American culture, particularly the Southwest. She loved writing poems, especially for family, and are endured keepsakes. Audrey had a talent for floral arranging and when presented with a bouquet would take great care in selecting the vase and arranging them beautifully. Audrey loved to sing and was a member of the Sweet Adelines barbershop ensemble for many years. She had a deep faith and loved the renewal of Easter and springtime. Audrey will be fondly remembered for her love of life. Above all, she cherished any time spent with family. The annual family lake vacation with all its tradition was a special time for Audrey. She loved the lake. Despite her physical challenges, Audrey embraced life, living each day to its fullest while always giving to others with love in her heart. She will be deeply missed. We know she now walks among angels. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Ida Thronson, brother Jerry Thronson, nephew Rick Thronson, and dear friends. She is survived by her loving husband James; children Karen (Tom) Leonard, Steve (Brenda), Jeff (Carol); six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, September 23 at Roseville Lutheran Church (1215 Roselawn Ave, Roseville). Visitation will be at 10:00, the service at 11:00 and lunch following at the church. Flowers preferred in lieu of memorials. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019