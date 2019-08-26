|
|
Age 74, of Woodbury Passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Preceded in death by her father, Morris Nelson. Audrey grew up near Moorhead, MN. She graduated from Concordia College in 1967 with a degree in English. Audrey's first job was as a reporter in Fargo & Albert Lea, MN. Audrey then worked as an assistant for the Artistic Director and later the Business Director at the Guthrie Theater. Later she went to the U of M and received a degree in Human Resources. She worked in human resources for the St. Paul Company, Cenex, and lastly Honeywell. Before retiring, Audrey worked as a freelance writer. Audrey enjoyed playing bridge, growing orchids, and traveling. She was also an avid reader and read most of the great works. Audrey is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Wes; mother, Marjorie Nelson; extended family and friends. Memorial Service Thursday, August 29th 2 PM with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. In lieu of flowers, donations to the . Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 26, 2019