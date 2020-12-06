1/
Audrey L. (Skorich) FOXLEY
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother Of Shoreview. Died peacefully, surrounded by her children on December 3rd, 2020 at the age of 81. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Frederick M. Foxley, Sr. and parents, William & Irene Skorich. Survived by her children, Fred Foxley Jr., Colleen Foxley, William Foxley, Susan (Ernie) Peake, and Jennifer Foxley-Michalek (Nick Michalek); grandchildren, Curtis (Emma), Christina, Joseph, Callyn, Mack, Madeleine & Meghan, sisters, Arlene Skorich and Adrienne Yokanovich (Paul). Audrey's most loved career and greatest joy was caring for her five children and grandchildren. As a young mother, she partnered with her sister to open Arlene's Dress Shop in Roseville. As her family expanded, she devoted herself to raising her five children and eventually returned to the work force at NCR Comten. Audrey was happiest when hosting large family gatherings to celebrate birthdays, graduations and holidays. Her faith was ever present and she often advised: "Don't worry about anything; instead, pray about everything". She loved golfing, reading, sewing, and road trips with Fred. We all benefited from the love she showed us and she will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, December 7 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Doors will open for immediate seating at 10:15 am. Interment following mass at St. Joseph's Church Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Memories & Condolences
