Age 88, formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully October 19, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Al; daughters Debbie & Gwen; sisters Beverly & Priscilla; and brother Myron. Survived by son Rick (Robyn); daughter Vahneesa (Doug) Norberg; 5 grandsons Nick, Matt, Eli, Jordan & Christopher; 2 great-grandchildren Lincoln & Sydney; and sister Sandy (Donny) Profit. Memorial Service 1:30 PM Thursday, Oct. 29th at The Home Church, 566 Main Street, Lino Lakes. Private interment Ft. Snelling. The Funeral Directors 651-645-1233.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.