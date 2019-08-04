Home

Dawn Valley Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
9940 Bush Lake Road
Bloomington, MN 55438
(952) 941-7686
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Richfield Lutheran Church
8 W. 60th St.
Mpls, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Richfield Lutheran Church
8 W. 60th St
Mpls, MN
View Map
Audrey Mae (Sellman) HUNSAKER


1937 - 2019
Born July 25, 1937 Passed away on August 2, 2019 after a battle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Florence Sellman. Survived by husband, Marvin; son, Greg (Anne); grandchild, Abby; daughter, Catherine (Mark) Zimmerman; grandchildren, Christian and Ellie; sisters, Carole Sutton and Lois (Len) Newman; and many relatives and friends. Audrey graduated from Lindstrom-Center City High School in 1955, the area she grew up in. After high school, Audrey moved to Minneapolis to pursue her career in the business world. She enjoyed her contacts with customers. She was very active in her church as well. Memorial Service will be held at Richfield Lutheran Church, 8 W. 60th St., Mpls, MN on Thursday, August 8 at 11AM with visitation one hr prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Richfield Lutheran Church. Private interment at Ft. Snelling at later date. Dawn Valley Chapel 952.941.7686 9940 Bush Lake Road, Bloomington www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
