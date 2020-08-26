Age 94 Of St Paul Passed away on August 24, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Elizabeth Rath; siblings, Barbara, Joseph, Agnes Johnson, Frank, Katherine, Henry, Elizabeth Schmitt, Caroline Richard and Julie Mueller; 4 nephews and one niece. Survived by niece, Johni "Sis" Wilczyk; 4 nieces and 2 nephews; and many grand and great nieces and nephews. Graveside Service, Monday, August 31, 2020 at 1:00pm at Elmhurst Cemetery, 1510 Dale Street North, Saint Paul. Memorials preferred to Central Presbyterian Church or Donors Choice. 651-489-1349