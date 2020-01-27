|
Age 94, of Mendota Heights Aunt, Mother, Grandmother Passed away peacefully with family on Jan. 26, 2020. Preceded by mother Catherine & father Henry; sisters Lorraine, Etta & Kate; brother Bobby, Jack, Bill & Jerry. Survived by sister Mariann (Stan) Dupre & brother Tom (Gloria) Longbehn; son David (Ann) Longbehn; grandchildren Audrey (Eric) Gomez & David Jr. Cara (Longbehn); great-grandchild Lillian Longbehn; many other relatives & friends. A special thank you to the staff at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 401 Concord Street, St. Paul with visitation one hour prior. Interment Calvary Cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 27, 2020