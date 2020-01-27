Home

Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
401 Concord Street
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
401 Concord Street
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Audrey N. LONGBEHN Obituary
Age 94, of Mendota Heights Aunt, Mother, Grandmother Passed away peacefully with family on Jan. 26, 2020. Preceded by mother Catherine & father Henry; sisters Lorraine, Etta & Kate; brother Bobby, Jack, Bill & Jerry. Survived by sister Mariann (Stan) Dupre & brother Tom (Gloria) Longbehn; son David (Ann) Longbehn; grandchildren Audrey (Eric) Gomez & David Jr. Cara (Longbehn); great-grandchild Lillian Longbehn; many other relatives & friends. A special thank you to the staff at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 401 Concord Street, St. Paul with visitation one hour prior. Interment Calvary Cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 27, 2020
